Yair Netanyahu to Newsmax: International Criminal Court Is a Farce

Yair Netanyahu, the son of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, told Newsmax that it is unbelievable Israel is considered the bad guy for retaliating to an attack on its country worse than Sept. 11.

The world is turning against Israel when they are the victim, Yair Netanyahu warned on Monday's "National Report."

"Israel has been attacked in the worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust," he said. "It was much bigger than Sept. 11 proportion-wise when it comes to population. We live in a very dark time."

Yair Netanyahu said Hamas took over a town, raped women, beheaded babies and children, and took hundreds hostage.

"When we retaliate to this terrorist organization, we are the bad guys," he said. "It's unbelievable. It's very frightening."

He dismissed the criminal complaints issued by the International Criminal Court against his father for Israel's conduct in the war as a complete farce.

"They don't go after the leaders of North Korea and Syria," he said. "They don't go after the worst dictators in the world that does real genocide. Can you imagine in World War II, having an arrest warrant against Eisenhower and Hitler and Churchill?"

The ICC is using Israel as a stepping stone to go after America and American soldiers, the younger Netanyahu said.

"They want to control the world through controlling the U.S. military and intimidating the U.S. military," he said. "[They are] equating the elected leader of a democracy, an ally of America, to a terrorist leader. It's a real farce. It's absurd."

