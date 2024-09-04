Rabbi Menken to Newsmax: Hamas Are 'Actual Nazis'

Hamas terrorists are "actual Nazis," and that should not be in dispute, Rabbi Yaakov Menken, managing director at the Coalition for Jewish Values, told Newsmax on Wednesday.

One day after the Justice Department announced it was bringing criminal charges against six members of the Iran-backed Palestinian terror group, Menken said on "American Agenda" that it had been a long time coming. "Entirely too long," he said.

But, he said, it's not enough. "We need to realize that the Hamas terrorists, just a few days ago, murdered yet another American: Hersh [Goldberg-]Polin, who had just, his parents had just spoken before the Democratic National Committee."

Menken said it's clear Hamas isn't concerned about consequences.

He said, "Obviously, the Hamas terrorists are not afraid of the Americans right now. They're not afraid of the Israelis right now."

He added, "They're also murdering Jews to prevent them from being rescued. This is something we should remember from 1944 and 1945, as the Nazis were losing the war."

Menken continued, "These guys are actual Nazis with the overused Holocaust references. And yet when it comes to Hamas, which has an openly genocidal agenda set out in its charter of implementing the Final Solution against the Jews, they are acting, people are acting as if this was some sort of international dispute, or if there were two choices.

"This is literally the Jews versus the Nazis of today. Whose side are you on? Ought to be obvious."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com