Jillian Michaels to Newsmax: Must Level Playing Field in Women's Sports

Allowing biological men to participate in women's sports "sounds absurd," and while it's important to be inclusive, it's vital to provide a "level playing field," said celebrity fitness trainer Jillian Michaels.

"I'm empathetic to the situation; I completely understand why we want to provide inclusion," Michaels said Thursday during an appearance on Newsmax's "National Report" following the Biden administration's Title IX revisions. "But we also need to provide a level playing field, and you have to determine what's the overriding principle here, right?

"And the science just does not lend itself to this case. If you look at every single aspect, from a genetic predisposition to strength, there are over 6,500 genes in biological men and biological women that express themselves differently; 3,000 of those differences impact the musculoskeletal system."

"I could go on and on and on. The data is not there and it's simply not fair," she added.

"You're not transphobic; you're not a bigot if you're pointing out the unbelievable differences and the insane advantage that biological males have, even on puberty blockers."

The Biden administration's new rules broadly protect against discrimination based on gender identity but don't offer guidance about transgender athletes.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, whose state is among five GOP-led states that have sued over the regulations, said the rules mandate "compliance with radical gender ideology."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com