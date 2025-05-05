Winston Marshall to Newsmax: Britain Free Speech Crisis Getting Worse

Britain is facing a free speech crisis and things are getting worse, said musician Winston Marshall on Newsmax.

"More people are being clamped down on for speech in Britain than in Russia. The exact details I don't have to mind. And it might be worse since the war in Russia, but it's absolutely the case that there's a sense of everyone being extremely careful about what they say," Marshall, a former member of Mumford & Sons, told "National Report" on Monday.

After facing backlash in 2021 for sharing his political views, the Grammy-winning artist has emerged as a vocal supporter of free speech.

He visited the White House last Monday, where he asked if President Donald Trump would give "political asylum" to U.K. citizens punished for their speech.

"It was a great pleasure to be at the White House and quite surreal, really, amongst several things, I had the opportunity to ask the press secretary, Madam Karoline Leavitt, questions," he said.

"One of the two questions I got asked was about free speech, which we have serious problems with here in Britain. … Things are getting worse," he added.

"It's that the government, the labor government under Sir Keir Starmer, our prime Minister, are currently deliberating how and when to implement Islamophobia laws, which means you won't be able to criticize the religion of Islam," he said. "You won't be able to critique its various tenets or what is written in it.

"Well, you, of course, allowed to critique Christianity, Judaism and all other beliefs, but you won't be allowed to critique Islam. This is actually something that members of Parliament are standing up and arguing for at the Palace of Westminster. So the situation regards free speech in Britain today is really quite concerning."

