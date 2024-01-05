Rep. William Timmons to Newsmax: Biden, 'Stop Dividing the Country'

As President Joe Biden delivered his anti-Donald Trump, anti-MAGA speech Friday in Valley Forge, Pennsylvania,, Rep. William Timmons, R-S.C., told Newsmax that he preferred that Biden would instead focus on unity and quit fostering division within the nation.

Appearing on "American Agenda," Timmons said, "What I think the American people would hope to hear [in Biden's speech] is how he's going to stop dividing this country."

However, "he is going to continue to do the doom and gloom speech and continue to say without Biden the world is going to end. But I can promise you this — the American people know better," he added.

In his inaugural campaign speech for the election year, President Biden cautioned the nation about what he believes are the dangers of compromising democracy, CBS News reported.

"Whether democracy is still America's sacred cause is what the 2024 election is all about," Biden said. "The choice is clear. Donald Trump's campaign is about him, not America, not you. Donald Trump's campaign is obsessed with the past, not the future. He's willing to sacrifice our democracy to put himself in power."

Timmons said Americans want to hear "how he's going to secure the southern border and stop the flow of fentanyl and the human trafficking, sex trafficking and how he's going to get our country back on the right track."

"But I don't think that's what he's going to say," he added.

"I think he's going to double down on this message of division. I think he's going to talk about the extremists in this country, alleged extremists who, by the way, are supporting the person running against him overwhelmingly," he continued.

"His [Biden's] poll numbers are in the tanks because he's put the economy in the ground, and the person running against him, Donald Trump, is promising to change course to help make America what it once was and give to our Children and grandchildren something greater than we had before."