Amb. Bill White to Newsmax: EU's Leaders Really Respect Trump

U.S. Ambassador Bill White said European leaders "really respect President Trump," arguing that despite occasional public tensions, America and Europe remain aligned on key priorities such as security, trade, and energy.

Appearing on Newsmax’s "Saturday Agenda," White told host Rob Astorino that while the relationship can look “a little rocky” at times, Trump’s blunt approach has produced results.

"What I would say after being on the ground here is that they really respect President Trump," White said. "He’s saying, 'Hey, Europe, you all need to be increasing your GDP.'"

White criticized Europe’s economic trajectory, claiming "GDP was declining in Europe" due to "regulation and stagflation and too many rules," adding that Trump "has been right to call that out."

"He’s the guy who raised half a $1 trillion for NATO," White said. "He is the biggest supporter of NATO. He loves Europe… so he wants Europe to be great again."

White said European officials may not like Trump’s delivery, but they cannot ignore the impact.

"Whether they like every way he says it, that’s their problem," White said. "I love everything he says. And I think what he says gets people’s attention and gets them to work."

The ambassador predicted a major trade agreement will be finalized soon, emphasizing energy exports as a central component.

"I know for a fact that we will be closing this trade deal," White said. "There is about $750 billion that Europe is required to buy of us energy. That’s going to create millions of jobs in America."

White noted Belgium would play a major role, saying "about $50 billion of that will come through Belgium of our U.S. LNG [Liquefied Natural Gas]."

He also praised Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s remarks at the Munich Security Conference, calling them “so beautiful.”

"We’ve had our conversations. We let everybody know how we are thinking. They are responding positively," White said. "And he said, ‘Thank you. You guys are our partners. It’s a spiritual thing.'"

White added that the U.S.-European alliance is rooted in shared sacrifice.

"Young men, 19 years old, came here, gave their life for this continent’s freedom,” he said. “So we’re bound by a spiritual thing."

White called Rubio "the greatest secretary of state we could ever have," and praised Vice President JD Vance and Trump’s cabinet for "doing such a great job."

He argued that finalizing the trade deal would unlock global economic momentum.

"What the business market wants is certainty," White said. "And once this trade deal goes through, you will see hundreds of billions of dollars going back and forth."

