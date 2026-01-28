Rep. Hunt to Newsmax: 'Sick of This Both Sides Argument'

Political violence in the U.S. is being falsely framed as a "both sides" issue, but attacks and threats are overwhelmingly directed at Republicans and federal law enforcement officers, Rep. Wesley Hunt, R-Texas, said Wednesday.

Hunt told Newsmax's "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE" that Tuesday's attack on Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., should be treated as a federal matter, noting what he described as unequal enforcement when it comes to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Minneapolis police said officers saw a man use a syringe to spray an unknown liquid at Omar during a town hall in Minneapolis.

They immediately arrested 55-year-old Anthony Kazmierczak and booked him at the county jail for third-degree assault, spokesperson Trevor Folke said.

"It is a federal matter," Hunt said, adding that FBI Director "Kash Patel should look into" the matter.

Drawing on his military background, Hunt criticized what he called Omar's exaggerated rhetoric.

Following the incident, she said, "I've survived war, and I'm definitely going to survive intimidation or whatever these people think they can throw at me, because I'm built that way."

Omar is a U.S. citizen who fled her birthplace, Somalia, with her family at age 8 as a civil war tore apart the country.

Hunt referenced his service as an Apache helicopter pilot in combat in Iraq.

"I have literally survived war. I understand exactly what war looks like," he said.

"People need to be very careful when they talk about what war they have survived when you're in the room with actual warfighters."

Hunt pointed to a series of high-profile incidents to support his argument.

"Republicans are actually getting shot. President [Donald] Trump got shot," he said.

"Charlie Kirk was murdered in front of the entire world. He was shot in the neck."

He rejected calls to assign blame equally.

"I'm kind of sick of this both sides argument," Hunt said, adding that he personally receives "a lot of death threats in my own home and in my own office."

Citing threats against Trump and rhetoric targeting ICE agents, Hunt said Democrat officials and activists are "literally inciting violence and encouraging people to go after political figures and to go after ICE agents and federal agents."

"This is not a both sides conversation. This is clearly overwhelmingly coming from one side to the other," he said.

"You don't see Republican leaders clamoring for people to get in the way of ICE agents and obstruct justice."

While saying "the violence has got to stop," Hunt warned against escalating confrontations with conservatives, particularly in Texas.

"We believe in our Second Amendment rights here in this state, so be very, very cautious."

Hunt concluded by saying that peace is possible but only if political leaders stop encouraging confrontations.

"If you want to talk about making peace, let's make peace," he said.

"But at some point, enough is enough."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

