Wesley Clark to Newsmax: 'Threat of a Trump Presidency' Looming Over G7

Ret. US Army Gen. Wesley Clark, the former Supreme Allied Commander Europe of NATO, told Newsmax on Wednesday that "the threat" of a second Trump administration "is looming" over the upcoming Group of Seven summit.

President Joe Biden traveled to Italy this week for the G7 summit alongside the Italian prime minister and the leaders of Canada, France, Germany, Japan, and the United Kingdom.

In an interview on "Newsline," Clark noted that the possibility of former President Donald Trump winning back the White House may have some European leaders concerned about his politics towards NATO.

Clark said that during his presidency, Trump tried to "throw roadblocks at NATO, and he did call for more spending, but recently, Mr. Trump has said if these nations don't spend their 2%, Putin can do whatever he wants to with them. And that's no way to build a unified NATO."

The general added, "And that's why the threat of a Trump presidency is looming over this G7."

He noted that "In an alliance … you have to be committed to each other," and said. "If it's transactional, it's like, You pay me or I don't help you. That's not the way an alliance can survive."

Clark said that world leaders at the upcoming summit will be on the lookout "for commitments."

He added: "I think they're going to look at the $300 billion they can use, that's Russian money, to give it to Ukraine. And we're going to have to strengthen our production facilities, our military production facilities in every country, including our country. We're not ready to face Russia through NATO."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com