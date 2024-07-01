Wesley Clark to Newsmax: Iran Behind Elevated Threat Level

Ret. U.S. Army Gen. Wesley Clark, former NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe, told Newsmax on Monday that the elevated threat level on U.S. military bases across Europe reflects a "specific" — but not imminent — threat.

Clark joined "The Record With Greta Van Susteren" to provide his analysis of U.S. European Command raising the level to Force Protection Condition "Charlie" on Sunday, a level reportedly not seen in 10 years.

"That's true. Iran is flexing its muscles," Clark said. "There's no doubt about it. Iran's about to become a nuclear power; maybe it's already a nuclear power. It's given Israel a horrific warning that if they go into Hezbollah in Lebanon, there's going to be an obliteration of Israel. That sounds like a nuclear threat to me. And they've got terrorists all through Europe that apparently are preparing to strike somewhere if they can get away with it."

U.S. military bases in Germany, Italy, Romania, and Bulgaria raised the threat level from "Bravo" to "Charlie," which requires 100% identification card getting onto the bases, among other measures, Clark said.

"It's specific warning. That's what brings you to 'Charlie.' Specific warning against U.S. assets in one or more countries. Specific warning, but not imminent. Imminent it's going to be 'Delta,'" Clark told Van Susteren.

Clark was asked why Americans in those countries aren't being warned.

"It seems like the intelligence must be specifically directed at U.S. military assets," he said.

