Rep. Davidson to Newsmax: Vets Rightly Upset With Walz

The most shocking fact about the controversy with the military service of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is that he left his battalion as it was getting ready to deploy to a combat zone, Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Ohio, told Newsmax's "Wake Up America" on Monday.

"When I talk to other veterans, the thing that people find most shocking is that as the senior enlisted leader in a battalion getting ready to deploy to combat, he left them," said Davidson, a veteran who signed an open congressional letter denouncing Walz for lying about aspects of his military service.

Gold Star families are the most offended by this, Davidson said.

"The idea that anyone would lie to obtain something they haven't earned is offensive always, but in particular for combat," he said.

Davidson said Walz had "reenlisted in the Army for a six or seven year stint and then he asked to leave early. He wasn't honest about the circumstances under which he was leaving service, and he also wasn't honest about the circumstances of his retirement rank — he did not retire as a command sergeant major, he retired as an EA, one rank below that."

Davidson added: "You don't misspeak when you say when you were in combat. ... I wasn't in combat. I was in lots of units that were in combat before I was there an in lots of combat after I was there, but not while I was there.

"You don't get confused or misspeak about being in combat, and he has done that repeatedly."

Davidson also objected to the fact that Walz has supported "pushing all this radical left agenda through the military.

"The military is not going to be more focused by spending their scarce energy resources on climate initiatives instead of flying and training missions ... the whole radical left agenda is the goal, and the military is an afterthought," Davidson said.

Davidson said that if the Democrats win the White House, "you would expect more of the radical policies that Kamala Harris supports, and that is why she picked the most radical option that was presented to her for VP."

