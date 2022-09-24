×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: warren davidson | covid-19 | pandemic | spending | inflation

Rep. Warren Davidson to Newsmax: COVID Fraud Reports 'Tip of the Iceberg'

(Newsmax/"The Count")

By    |   Saturday, 24 September 2022 07:16 PM EDT

An inspector general's report released Thursday that estimated  $45.6 billion in unemployment benefits fraud was committed during the COVID-19 pandemic, and other reports of misspending allocated funds could be "the tip of the iceberg" and point to lessons about what not to do in the event of a similar emergency, Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Ohio, told Newsmax on Saturday.

"Don't close the economy," Davidson told "The Count." "Don't deem some people nonessential and others essential, and also don't put money out there with no strings attached."

The good news is, though, many of the funds had clear guidelines, and Congress has an inspector general to keep track of the money, but still, the House Oversight Committee in Congress will focus on the administration's role in keeping people accountable, as well as states, Davidson said.

Meanwhile, Davidson said he is glad to hear Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell admitting inflation is growing and how it is being felt.

"People are working for 12 months and at 8.3%, so they're getting 11 months pay. The reality is that some people aren't even getting that for four years of work," Davidson said.

But, he added, "we knew when we started spending all this money, more than anyone would even lend us, you're going to eventually have inflation. That's why we created the Sound Money Caucus.

"We called it out for a long time, and finally, now it's here. It's time to turn some of this spending off, and unfortunately, you see many of my colleagues just saying that the cure for inflation is even more government and more spending."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
An inspector general's report released Thursday estimated that $45.6 billion in unemployment benefits fraud was committed during the COVID-19 pandemic, lessons about what not to do in the event of a similar emergency, Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Ohio, told Newsmax.
warren davidson, covid-19, pandemic, spending, inflation
312
2022-16-24
Saturday, 24 September 2022 07:16 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved