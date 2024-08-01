WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: warren davidson | 911 | plea deals | biden

Rep. Davidson to Newsmax: Biden Failed on 9/11 Plotters

By    |   Thursday, 01 August 2024 06:09 PM EDT

Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Ohio, told Newsmax on Thursday that the Biden administration opted against delivering justice for 9/11 families by handing out plea deals to the plotters of the 2001 terrorist attacks so it could move forward with closing down Guantanamo Bay.

As a result, accused 9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and accomplices, Walid bin Attash and Mustafa al-Hawsawi, avoid the death penalty and will get life sentences in exchange for their guilty pleas. President Joe Biden's Defense Department called it "the best path to finality and justice" in a letter to 9/11 families.

"Well, look, they failed in every way you could imagine. And this is just one of the tipping points," Davidson said on "The Chris Salcedo Show." "They've wanted to close down Guantanamo Bay. And to be able to get to an exit for that, they've decided to not deliver justice.

"They haven't brought these people to a trial. They haven't presented the facts in court. And the question is: Why would they avoid that?

"So I guess, in a way, they've got a de facto outcome that says, 'Yeah, we aren't going to get around to a just outcome. We're not going to sentence these people to execution. We're not going to have a death penalty trial. We're just going to continue holding them,' he said.

"So they kind of formalized what they've been doing for far too long already."

