Rep. Waltz to Newsmax: US Must Create Alliance With India Against China

The United States, which is facing growing tensions with China, must create a "more formal alliance" with India, Rep. Michael Waltz said on Newsmax Wednesday.

"The threat from the Chinese Communist Party is the greatest threat, in my view, that the United States has ever faced in its history," the Florida Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "We've never faced an adversary that has an economy that is larger than ours."

China also has "deliberately" created dependencies for vital supplies the United States and the rest of the world needs, and those shortages were exposed in full by the COVID-19 pandemic, he added.

"Things like masks, gloves, pharmaceuticals, and computer chips could absolutely shut down our economy," said Waltz.

India is the world's largest democracy and is a growing geopolitical military power that is already aligned with the United States against China, he added, but a formal alliance is needed after the "debacle in Afghanistan."

"We now have half the world's terrorist organizations growing unchecked and unabated under the Taliban caliphate and we have no bases in the region, and no local allies," said Waltz. "What we do have in proximity is India, and so I think for those two key reasons, plus the economic partnership that we can have and that should grow, it's time to move forward with a more formal alliance."

There are also economic considerations, said Waltz, particularly when "China now controls 90% of the rare-earth materials and 90% of critical minerals."

"When you talk to the left about a new green economy, it's unbelievable that batteries, storage, computer chips, everything that we need for it are coming from our adversary," said Waltz. "When you look at the fact that 90% of our pharmaceuticals are now produced there, let's shift that manufacturing [to] the United States. "

Waltz on Wednesday also spoke out about the State Department's acknowledgment that there are still 363 Americans behind the lines in Afghanistan, and accused the Biden administration of lying when saying fewer than 100 remained.

"Thank God for the veterans' groups that have been out there, stepping up and doing what needed to be done to get Americans out," he said. "You never leave Americans behind. The Biden administration just desperately wants to turn the page on all of this so they can focus on their domestic socialist agenda."

