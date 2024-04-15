×
Tags: victoria toensing | joe digenova | newsmax | trial

Toensing, DiGenova to Newsmax: Trial Besmirches US Justice

By    |   Monday, 15 April 2024 06:20 PM EDT

Victoria Toensing and Joe diGenova told Newsmax on Monday that the business records trial now underway in New York City, the first of four criminal trials for Donald Trump, is an affront to American justice for being allowed to get this far.

And it will only get worse with jury selection underway, they said on "The Chris Salcedo Show."

"I think that Judge [Juan] Merchan is going to make sure that an unfair jury is selected and that the president is convicted," said diGenova, a former U.S. Attorney. "I don't think Judge Merchan has any interest in selecting an impartial jury. That was evident from the jury questionnaire that he sent out, which was biased in its content. 

"So, I think this is a charade, and we're gonna all have to sit through it while this monstrosity works its way through the system, and we can thank the Democratic Party for besmirching American justice," diGenova told Salcedo.

"I'm wearing black today because I'm in mourning for our legal system and our country for allowing this travesty, this illegal travesty to occur," said Toensing, a former senior Justice Department official.

Toensing also challenged the characterization of Merchan’s ruling Monday that disallowed the "Access Hollywood" tape from being played for the jury. Merchan ruled that hearing "Mr. Trump’s voice and his gestures" would be prejudicial.

"It was not a win by the judge to say that the tape, the "Access Hollywood" tape, could not come in because he's going to allow the prosecutor to say the words that Trump said," Toensing said. "Now you're hearing the words like it's all right to touch a woman’s private parts? That's prejudice in and of itself. And what is the relevance?

"It's not a win. This judge, all he was trying to do was toe the line so it didn't look too egregious, so there wouldn't be an appeal, an appellate issue," she said.

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

