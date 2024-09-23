Victoria Toensing to Newsmax: Backs Fla. Action in 2nd Trump Assassination Attempt

Victoria Toensing told Newsmax on Monday that Florida should enforce its state laws against Ryan Wesley Routh who has been accused of plotting to assassinate former President Donald Trump and emphasized the importance of pursuing state charges, which carry more severe penalties than the federal charges Routh is currently facing.

Toensing, a former deputy Assistant Attorney General in the Regan administration, told "American Agenda" she supports Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis' stance that a state-level prosecution should proceed alongside the federal case.

Routh is being held on federal gun charges. Toensing emphasized the importance of pursuing charges under Florida law, arguing that the federal gun charges typically result in sentences of 10 to 20 years.

"These are merely holding charges until more evidence is accumulated. But I agree strongly with Gov. Ron DeSantis that the state should also participate in the prosecution," Toensing said. "The state has charges of attempted murder. That's a life sentence."

Routh, 58, was arrested Sept. 15 after allegedly hiding with a gun at Trump's golf course in West Palm Beach, Florida. A U.S. magistrate judge ordered him to remain in jail without bond pending trial on two federal gun-related charges: possession of a firearm as a convicted felon and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number. Routh has not yet entered a plea, Reuters reported.

During a preliminary hearing Monday, prosecutors presented evidence that Routh had stalked Trump over a monthlong period in South Florida, indicating an "apparent attempt to assassinate him." Thus, the Justice Department has announced plans to charge Routh with attempting to assassinate a major political candidate, a crime that carries a life sentence if convicted.

Trump has also expressed dissatisfaction with the charges against Routh, calling them inadequate.

"The charges brought against the maniac assassin are a slap on the wrist," he said in a statement Monday.

Toensing highlighted additional concerns over the impartiality of the FBI in this case, referencing allegations that the special agent in charge of the Miami office had previously posted anti-Trump content on social media.

"There's a reason that Donald Trump should be upset about the FBI looking at him [Routh]," she stated.

The incident involving Routh occurred roughly two months after Trump dodged an assassination attempt during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, when he was struck in the right ear by a bullet fired from Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20. Crooks killed a spectator and seriously injured two others before he was shot dead by a Secret Service sniper.

