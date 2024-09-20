Vianca Rodriguez to Newsmax: Hispanic Voters 'Trusting' Trump

Bianca Rodriguez, the deputy Hispanic affairs director for the Trump 2024 campaign, told Newsmax on Friday that former President Donald Trump is winning over Hispanic voters by focusing on the economy and issues of public safety.

A recent poll from ABC News and Ipsos shows that Trump is "closer than usual" to Vice President Kamala Harris among Hispanic voters, lagging just 17 percentage points behind her in a survey conducted just after their debate. Trump previously lost the Hispanic vote to President Joe Biden by 33 points in 2020 and by 40 points to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Rodriguez said on "Wake Up America" that "the biggest issues for many Americans, including the Hispanic community, are the economy, it's inflation, it's rising crime, it's the lack of safety, including at the border."

She added that the current "administration is failing Americans, including Latinos, in this aspect."

Rodriguez went on to criticize Harris for "making all these huge promises that … she's going to be making life better for a lot of Americans," while "people are wondering and thinking to themselves, 'Why didn't she do this three and a half years ago when she came into the White House?'"

Rodriguez added: "That's the one thing that's been persistent, unfortunately, for the past couple of years for a lot of us," which Rodriguez said is the reason why Hispanic voters are "trusting more Donald Trump, because they're comparing his administration, his first four years, to this current administration and they're realizing … that record high homeownership was achieved under the Donald Trump administration.

"And now it's just it's basically like the American dream is fleeing away from our hands."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com