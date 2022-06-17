Trump Backs Vernon Jones in Ga., Hits Collins

Former President Donald Trump is endorsing only one candidate for Georgia’s 10th District and that’s Vernon Jones.

And President Trump is strongly condemning nasty attacks ads Mike Collins, Jones’ Republican primary opponent, has been deploying against Jones.

Vernon Jones told Newsmax on Thursday that Collins is using the "same attack methods Democrats and RINOs [Republican In Name Only] used" against former President Donald Trump.

Jones, a former Georgia state lawmaker and former Democrat who became one of President Trump’s strongest African-American supporters, is facing businessman Collins in a runoff for the district on Tuesday. Neither received a majority of the vote share in Georgia’s primary election in May.

The run-up to the June 21 runoff has been heated, with Collins backed by incumbent Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Jones receiving the strong support of Trump.

Trump endorsed Jones, saying, “When it comes to Georgia’s 10th Congressional District, I have only one choice and this man’s name is Vernon Jones, a very special person.”

“He has my complete and total endorsement,” Trump said.

Jones told "Spicer & Co." host Lyndsay Keith that he took issue with the manner in which his opponent is attacking him by bringing up alleged misconduct.

"These are the same attack methods that Democrats and RINOs used against President Trump, against Justice [Brett] Kavanaugh, and Justice Clarence Thomas," he continued.

"If Mike Collins wanted to be a Democrat, he should have run as a Democrat. But I remain above the fray."

Jones then listed issues he believes voters are more concerned about including "what they're paying for a gallon of gasoline, a pound of ground beef."

"When we look at the border, how unsecured the border is now ... and the [number] of illegals that are coming into the country, what's costing this country," he added.

"I am an America First candidate ... I think we all know that I have been Trump-vetted, Trump-trusted, and Trump-endorsed as the candidate to carry out the America First agenda."

Jones and Collins will face off in the newly-drawn, heavily Republican 10th district, which sits at a partisan voting index (PVI) of R+31, according to FiveThirtyEight. That means Georgia's 10th is not competitive for Democrats, making the winner of Tuesday's runoff the district's likely future congressman.

Republican Jody Hice currently represents the district. He decided not to run for reelection in favor of his bid for state attorney general, which was unsuccessful.

