Vance to Newsmax: Trump Would Have Gotten Better Hostage Deal

J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, told Newsmax's Mike Carter in an exclusive backstage interview Saturday in Atlanta, that Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich probably never would have been taken hostage under a Donald Trump presidency.

Vance said while it is good to have Americans coming home, in reference to the recent historic prisoner swap with Russia that saw the release of Gershkovich and two fellow Americans, Trump "would have gotten a better deal."

"Some would never been taken hostage if Trump had been president. Strong leadership gets you better deals and fewer people taken hostage," Vance told Newsmax.

When asked about the recent election in Venezuela in which dictator Nicolas Maduro claimed victory, Vance told Newsmax that Vice President Kamala Harris, presumptive Democratic Party nominee, handed the Maduro regime a "sweetheart deal" and has "failed to do her damn job."

"It's just another example of people taking advantage of her weak leadership," he said.

Vance said Harris is the "architect" of all President Joe Biden's failed policies, including the border.

"She owns every one of Biden's failures. We have to make the race about if you give her a promotion, she's going to double down on some of the most left-wing policies," he said.

Vance said drawing a contrast between Harris and Trump is easy.

"Donald Trump did deliver prosperity as president. It's a really easy contrast here," he said.

Vance said Harris' reluctance to conduct interviews with the media is "not good for the American people."

"Media should be ashamed of themselves. She gave one unscripted answer, and it was so embarrassing they stuffed her in the basement again," he said.

Vance called Harris a "fundamentally fake person who doesn't have any beliefs" and a "phony candidate."

"Just tell the truth about her and we will win the election," he said.

