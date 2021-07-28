Sen. Blackburn to Newsmax: US and UN Need to Hold China Accountable

Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn announced Wednesday on Newsmax that legislation for her new bill that aims to improve the United States' role in the United Nations to hold authoritarian regimes such as China accountable.

The Republican's bill, the United Nations Transparency and Accountability Act, which Texas GOP Rep. Michael McCaul wrote with her, outlines that it would expose authoritarian actors within the U.N.

Appearing on "The Chris Salcedo Show," Blackburn said: "China is a big part of our focus. And I don't understand how it is that the U.N. continues to allow China to be a member of the Human Rights Council when China is carrying out human rights abuses every hour of every day. And we have legislation, Rep. McCaul and I have legislation, that would bring some accountability and transparency and a responsibility to move forward and to make certain that we are ... holding accountable these countries that are ... trying to push these human rights abuses."

The background of the bill mentions that it would require "the Secretary of State to report on UN Member States determined to be engaged in malign influence operations within the UN system and actions inconsistent with the UN Charter." And it would empower "the President to name countries found to be conducting malign influence operations within the UN system as 'malign global actors.'”



Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here