SuperCloud International Offering 5G to Homes Across US, Founder Tells Newsmax

The much-hyped 5G internet and television service finally has arrived for homes and newcomer SuperCloud International says it — unlike some of its competitors — is available throughout the United States through its umaxx.tv, according to company founder Jim Devericks.

Speaking to Newsmax on Friday, Devericks noted umaxx.tv can serve the entire country while other providers are limited in their reach.

"What we've done is we've aggregated the top-tier internet networks from AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon and we've pulled those together so no matter where you are in the U.S., we have the ability to provide you the strongest and fastest internet,'' Devericks told "John Bachman Now.''

"We just launched two weeks ago. We're preparing [for a] very large social media campaign, which is going to kick off early next week, and we're going out to about 210 million Americans that are looking for a better product and service while they're at home still with COVID.''

The concept of 5G, or fifth generation of wireless data networks with its speeds 100 times faster and greater capacity than previous versions delivered via wireless signals, has been much more available for mobile phones.

But the expansion to home service, including TV and entertainment offerings, has been slower. Some internet service providers, or ISPs, aren't offering true 5G or are only making it available in some areas, according to CNET.

"5G, there's a lot of hype surrounding it still,'' Devericks said. "It's a little slow coming of age. However, it is finally arrived. After years of exhaustive research and development, we looked at the consumer market, and the industry as a whole, and we dove in headfirst into the 5G space to provide access at home for the consumer to enhance their overall entertainment experience.''

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV's including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here