Ukrainian MP Goncharenko to Newsmax: We Need Only Weaponry

Ukraine needs only one thing from the United States, Ukrainian parliament member Oleksiy Goncharenko told Newsmax on Saturday: weaponry.

When it comes to winning the war in Ukraine, Goncharenko told "Saturday Report," it's only a matter of time. But, he said, "it depends" on the "weaponry supply."

"We can win this war quickly if we would receive long-range missiles, fighter jets, other stuff very quickly.

"And I want to tell you," Goncharenko continued, "I just met with [Senate Minority Leader] Mitch McConnell ... with [Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee Michael] McCaul ... and they are so strong in ... their support of Ukraine" and they say "that our forefathers stopped Nazis 80 years ago; it's our duty to stop Nazis today."

When asked about peace negotiations, the Ukrainian parliament member said such talks are OK, as long as the "subject" is about Russia withdrawing from Ukraine.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!