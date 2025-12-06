Volker to Newsmax: U.S. Must Pressure Russia With Sanctions, Long-Range Arms

President Donald Trump has tried to move Ukraine peace talks toward an immediate ceasefire and a longer-term settlement, but Russia's Vladimir Putin is blocking progress by rejecting U.S. proposals and escalating attacks, former U.S. Ambassador to NATO Kurt Volker said on Newsmax Saturday.

However, Volker, speaking out after U.S. Ambassador to NATO Matt Whitaker said at the 2025 Doha Forum in Qatar that the world is closer than ever to peace in Ukraine, also told Newsmax's "Saturday Report" that he doesn't "think we're actually closer to peace right now."

Trump has tried to do three things to reach a settlement, he noted.

First, the president worked to align Washington and Kyiv behind "an immediate ceasefire and a long-term peace.

"The U.S. and Ukraine do want the same thing here, which is an end to the war," he noted.

Second, Volker said Trump has pushed European allies to "do more, spend more money," and build "a coalition of the willing to deter future Russian attacks."

That effort is producing results, said Volker, adding that Europeans are "stepping up," with commitments to higher defense spending and discussions about troops that could deploy to Ukraine to deter future aggression.

But Volker said the centerpiece problem remains Moscow.

"The place where it is failing is Vladimir Putin," he said. "Vladimir Putin has rejected every single proposal that Donald Trump has made. He has rejected a ceasefire."

Volker said Putin is not negotiating in good faith and is instead "maintaining his maximalist demands and even raising them over time."

This means that the U.S. and its allies must increase pressure on Russia to change Putin's calculus, the former ambassador said.

"We've got to be willing to put in place secondary sanctions and provide long-range weaponry to help Ukraine put that pressure on," he stressed.

Volker also cited continued Russian strikes as evidence that Moscow is escalating rather than seeking peace.

"It's clear here the Russians are the problem," he said. "The Ukrainians want peace."

"We need to put some pressure on Putin to get him to stop the war," Volker added.

"President Trump has talked about it, but we haven't pulled the trigger. It's really time to put in place these extra measures," he concluded.

