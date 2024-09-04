Tulsi Gabbard to Newsmax: Put on Terror Watchlist After Criticizing Harris

Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, who is working with former President Donald Trump's campaign, told Newsmax on Wednesday she was targeted by the Biden administration after criticizing Vice President Kamala Harris.

On Aug. 4, whistleblowers with the federal Air Marshal Service reportedly said Gabbard, who ran for the Democrat presidential nomination in 2020, was enrolled in the Transportation Security Administration's Quiet Skies program, which is a suspected terrorist watchlist.

"To make a long story short, [this] is political retaliation," Gabbard told "The Record With Greta Van Susteren." "The very next day after I criticized Kamala Harris' policies and pointed out to the American people how dangerous she would be as president and commander in chief, I was put on this secret domestic terror watchlist called Quiet Skies."

Gabbard said she does a lot of air travel every week and has been put through indepth searches and federal marshals have been traveling on every flight she has been on. She also said the whistleblowers came forward "because they were so disgusted by the abuse of power and the politicization of them."

"They saw this clearly for what it is, an act of political retaliation," she said, "and it is just the tip of the iceberg of what we know Kamala Harris and Joe Biden have been doing and what Kamala Harris will continue to do to try to silence her critics and send a message: Don't cross me, don't challenge my authority. If you do, there will be consequences."

Gabbard said she has no idea how she can get taken off the watchlist.

"This is the conundrum, and the ridiculousness of these secret terror watchlists," Gabbard said. "Quiet Skies is just one of them. Most people have never heard of it. They don't tell you if you're on it.

"The only reason I know for sure is because the air marshal whistleblowers came forward and actually presented direct evidence of what they were exposing to be true.

"But like every other list and surveillance program that our government has, that is being used against law-abiding Americans in violation of our Fourth Amendment rights, our civil liberties. They don't tell you you're on the list. They don't tell you how to get off the list.

"They have not even shared this list with Congress yet, even though they've been asked many times. So, if you know the secret, please let me know."

