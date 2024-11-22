Roger Stone to Newsmax: US Experiencing 'Major Shift' in Politics

MSNBC "Morning Joe" hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski's visit with President-elect Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago is a "recognition that there's a major shift" when it comes to politics in the United States, Trump ally Roger Stone tells Newsmax.

But turning against Trump had been a "commercial and political failure" for the celebrity couple, so renewing their association shows how politics are changing, Stone told Newsmax's "Ed Henry The Briefing" this week.

"I think there's something much larger afoot," he said, adding that he believes the United States is experiencing a "complete and total political" change.

"It's not Republican or Democrat," said Stone. "It is unexpected globalist elites who are trying to take away our freedom, censor our free speech, drive us to a world war, poison us with their drugs."

But then there are people of common sense from all parties, who agree with Trump's politics.

"Trump has a common sense populist majority in the country, and he intends to bring very real reforms," said Stone. "It's going to be very different than the first Trump presidency."

Trump's first term in office was very successful, Stone added.

"We had a booming economy, brought tens of thousands of troops back from the Middle East without the countries collapsing, and started no new wars," said Stone.

Trump also appointed scores of conservatives to the judiciary and rebuilt military strength.

And Trump will be even more successful in his second term, said Stone.

"We're going to have a golden age of peace, prosperity, security, and justice," said Stone.

Trump, meanwhile, also marked the "greatest comeback in American history."

"While Donald Trump did not win a 49-state victory like Richard Nixon in 1972, Nixon was merely winning an election," said Stone. "Trump defeated a corrupt judicial system that tried to bankrupt him, tried to keep him off the ballot in all 50 states, tried to throw him in jail."

The only other candidate like Trump was Grover Cleveland, who was elected, failed his reelection, and then came back to win, said Stone.

