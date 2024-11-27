Dershowitz to Newsmax: Cease-Fire Probably Linked to Trump Election

President-elect Donald Trump's election "probably had something to do" with Israel and Hezbollah agreeing to a ceasefire, Harvard Law professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz told Newsmax Wednesday.

"Trump is going to be tougher on Iran and on its proxies than the Biden administration has been, and of course, Hamas has been destroyed," Dershowitz said during an appearance on Newsmax TV's "National Report."

"All of its leaders are dead. The same thing is true for Hezbollah. I think they understand that every day that goes by, they'll lose more and more fighters. … I'm hoping this will be the beginning of something that could also result in the end of belligerency in Gaza, the return of the hostages, which is the most important part," he added.

The accord between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah cleared the way for an end to a conflict across the Israeli-Lebanese border that has killed thousands of people since it was ignited by the Gaza war last year.

Israel will gradually withdraw its forces over 60 days, as Lebanon's army takes control of territory near its border with Israel to ensure that Hezbollah does not rebuild its infrastructure there, President Joe Biden said.

"It's a good day for Israel, and it proves that Israel's been right all along," Dershowitz told Newsmax.

"The only way to secure peace is through strength, not through weakness; you have to defeat the enemy, then they'll come to the bargaining table. The same thing is true with Hamas, and the same thing is true with Iran. Peace through strength. Ronald Reagan coined that term. I believe in it, [Benjamin] Netanyahu believes in it, and I think the only way to get peace in the Middle East is for Israel to be the strongest country in the region backed by the United States — not militarily — but just support terms, and Israel can do the job," he added.

