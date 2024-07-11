Rep. Nehls to Newsmax: Trump Will Win Easily Regardless of Opponent

Former President Donald Trump will trounce President Joe Biden or any other Democrat contender who might make a bid for the White House in November, Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Thursday.

"I want to see Joe Biden stay in the race," Nehls said on "National Report." "The American people know what we have with him. I think his wife, Jill, is encouraging him to stay in the race. She likes her title. She wants to keep that title.

"I think the American people know what he's done to this country, how he has destroyed it. They're very familiar with Donald Trump's successes in his four years. So, Joe, hang in there, buddy. Stay in this thing. Stay in this race because Donald Trump's going to beat you a second time."

Nehls said Trump "was a very successful president." In contrast, "Joe Biden's destroyed this America. Let the American people decide," said.

"He's underwater," Nehls added, and "smart Democrats," though trying to replace Biden, are facing an uphill battle."

"I think it's a little too late," Nehls said.