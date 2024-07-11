WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: troy nehls | joe biden | donald trump

Rep. Nehls to Newsmax: Trump Will Win Easily Regardless of Opponent

By    |   Thursday, 11 July 2024 03:29 PM EDT

Former President Donald Trump will trounce President Joe Biden or any other Democrat contender who might make a bid for the White House in November, Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Thursday.

"I want to see Joe Biden stay in the race," Nehls said on "National Report." "The American people know what we have with him. I think his wife, Jill, is encouraging him to stay in the race. She likes her title. She wants to keep that title.

"I think the American people know what he's done to this country, how he has destroyed it. They're very familiar with Donald Trump's successes in his four years. So, Joe, hang in there, buddy. Stay in this thing. Stay in this race because Donald Trump's going to beat you a second time."

Nehls said Trump "was a very successful president." In contrast, "Joe Biden's destroyed this America. Let the American people decide," said.

"He's underwater," Nehls added, and "smart Democrats," though trying to replace Biden, are facing an uphill battle."

"I think it's a little too late," Nehls said.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Former President Donald Trump will trounce President Joe Biden or any other Democrat contender who might make a bid for the White House in November, Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Thursday.
troy nehls, joe biden, donald trump
179
2024-29-11
Thursday, 11 July 2024 03:29 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved