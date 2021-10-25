Sen. Blackburn: Resolution to Trillion-Dollar Spending Bill Won't Come This Week

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., told Newsmax that she doesn't believe Congress will reach a resolution this week to the trillion-dollar spending bill included as part of President Joe Biden's Build Back Better agenda.

Appearing Monday on ''Spicer & Co.,'' Blackburn said: ''I don't think you're going to see them reach a resolution this week. It's going to be mighty tough for them to do it, and the activists over in the House are saying they don't want 'anything below two trillion.'

''But the point is this, regardless of whether it's 1.5 trillion, 3.5 trillion, 5 trillion, it is all part of Biden's Build Back 'Broke' agenda. It is bad for the American people. It puts bad policy on the book.''

According to The Hill, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., on Monday said he's willing to consider taxing billionaires more to help pay for the spending bill, whose final cost is still in question. Blackburn countered that using billionaires to pay for the spending bill is part of Democrats' ''tricks.''

''This is another one of their tricks, their book [of] tricks,'' Blackburn said. ''But remember, they tried to say $3.5 trillion and, 'oh, don't worry, it's not going to cost you a penny.' And we know that it is going to cost a whole lot of money to pay for what they would like to do. It is their socialist agenda, and what they're trying to do is take one vote.

''And with that, they take government control of your kids, of your bank account, of your health care. They want to put the Green New Deal in place. They need money to make D.C. a state and get two new senators.

''This is what they're trying to accomplish with this one bill, and we just have to continue to fight it and have to encourage Manchin and [Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz.] and the other moderates to stand strong against this.''

