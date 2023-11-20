×
Tags: tony shaffer | u.s. army | lloyd austin | recruiting | ukraine | aid | russia

Lt. Col. Shaffer to Newsmax: Give Money to Army, Not Ukraine

By    |   Monday, 20 November 2023 07:35 PM EST

During a visit to Ukraine on Monday, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced $100 million in military aid to Kyiv that includes bolstering air defense capabilities, artillery ammunition, antitank weapons, and other materials to help forces defend their territory against Russian aggression.

But with the U.S. Army missing its recruiting goal by about 25% in 2022, retired Army Lt. Col. Tony Shaffer told Newsmax on Monday that money might be better spent at home.

"It's like they're throwing good money after bad and think about what we could do with that money within our own force," Shaffer told "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE." "That money could be spent to actually enhance the lifestyle for [the] lower enlisted and be an enticement to join. Think about that.

"Why wouldn't you do that? This is how insane the thinking is to give money to a foreign government."

Michael Katz | editorial.katz@newsmax.com

Michael Katz is a Newsmax reporter with more than 30 years of experience reporting and editing on news, culture, and politics.

