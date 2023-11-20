Lt. Col. Shaffer to Newsmax: Give Money to Army, Not Ukraine

During a visit to Ukraine on Monday, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced $100 million in military aid to Kyiv that includes bolstering air defense capabilities, artillery ammunition, antitank weapons, and other materials to help forces defend their territory against Russian aggression.

But with the U.S. Army missing its recruiting goal by about 25% in 2022, retired Army Lt. Col. Tony Shaffer told Newsmax on Monday that money might be better spent at home.

"It's like they're throwing good money after bad and think about what we could do with that money within our own force," Shaffer told "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE." "That money could be spent to actually enhance the lifestyle for [the] lower enlisted and be an enticement to join. Think about that.

"Why wouldn't you do that? This is how insane the thinking is to give money to a foreign government."

