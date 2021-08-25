Rep. Gonzales to Newsmax: 'Unfeasible' to Finish Afghan Pullout by Aug. 31

It is "literally unfeasible" to finish up the evacuation of Afghanistan by the Aug. 31 deadline, Rep. Tony Gonzales said on Newsmax Wednesday, and he's worried the crisis could cause terrorism attacks on U.S. soil.

"The right hand isn't talking to the left hand," the Texas Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "It's time for this administration to put Americans first and that starts in Afghanistan. It is unfeasible to get out by Aug. 31, even if we wanted to, it is literally unfeasible to do that."

He said he's also concerned about the situation with the U.S.-Mexico border in wake of the exodus from Afghanistan, as his district represents a huge chunk of the border area.

"Right now our southern border is insecure, and the more chaotic the world becomes, the more dangerous things happen here at home," said Gonzales. "We fight in Afghanistan for two decades to prevent another 9/11 from happening, and what worries me is this administration's exit strategy is going to cause the next 9/11."

Gonzales, who served for five years in Afghanistan in the U.S. Navy, said the situation is "very personal to me" and to anyone who served in any role there.

"This administration doesn't understand beyond policy," he said. "Folks have been there for decades and it's very personal so I've gone through a bundle of emotions, as have many veterans, from anger to sadness to frustration back to anger."

Gonzales said he finds it difficult, as a member of Congress and after having discussions with the Biden administration, to see officials doubling down on "very flawed policy decisions" on Afghanistan.

"Veterans are going to do whatever it takes to get Americans out," said Gonzales.

The congressman also commented on the news that the Supreme Court's decision to order the Trump-era remain in Mexico policy to be reinstated.

"Bottom line, it worked," said Gonzales. "It's great to see that the courts held that up. It's just a shot in the arm for those of us who live in and work along the border."

There are already laws in place concerning the border, and the Biden administration needs to enforce what is already on the books and support the Border Patrol, said Gonzales.

"The remain in Mexico policy is a good start but much much more needs to be happening because things are continuing to get worse on the southern border," he concluded.

