Sen. Tuberville to Newsmax: Rubio Correct to Ban Visas for Censors

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., voiced strong support Wednesday on Newsmax for a new visa policy unveiled by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, calling it "exactly right" in defending American taxpayers and free speech from foreign interference.

Rubio's policy, outlined in a press release, targets foreign nationals involved in suppressing free speech — particularly those who try to influence or censor Americans' online expression.

According to Rubio, the restrictions would deny entry to officials and individuals who "engage in censorship activity that reaches beyond their authority and into the United States."

"Today, I am announcing a new visa restriction policy that will apply to foreign nationals who are responsible for censorship of protected expression in the United States," Rubio said. "It is unacceptable for foreign officials to issue or threaten arrest warrants on U.S. citizens or U.S. residents for social media posts on American platforms while physically present on U.S. soil."

Rubio emphasized that the U.S. would not accept foreign interference that infringes upon constitutionally protected speech: "We will not tolerate encroachments upon American sovereignty, especially when such encroachments undermine the exercise of our fundamental right to free speech."

On "Rob Schmitt Tonight," Tuberville praised Rubio's move and framed it as a necessary step in protecting national interests.

"Well, he's exactly right," Tuberville said. "You know, the problem is, we're allowing people from all over the world to live off the backs of American taxpayers. And, you know, we can be selective."

Drawing comparisons to European immigration challenges, Tuberville warned of similar consequences if the U.S. failed to enforce stricter entry standards.

"If you've looked at what's happened to Europe, they've been overrun by immigration — same thing in a lot of other countries. We cannot allow that to happen," he said. "And we have to be very choosy on who we let come in and use the money and use our resources that the American taxpayers pay for."

Tuberville also linked the policy to broader principles of national prioritization championed by President Donald Trump.

"Again, President Trump stands up for the American people. Make America first, and then whatever we have, we can allow other people to use part of it," Tuberville said. "But Marco Rubio is exactly right here. Let's be stingy about this and educate and allow people to come in and use our resources at a very, very slow rate."

