Sen. Tuberville to Newsmax: Dems Replaced by 'Far Left'

The Democratic Party has been replaced by the "far left," Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., told Newsmax Monday in response to Sunday's attack in Boulder, Colorado.

Replying to a clip from CNN on "The Chris Salcedo Show," Tuberville said, "Mental illness and hate in this country is running rampant."

"And how did we get to this point? The Democratic Party left this country and went far, far, far left. They don't believe in this country anymore. And so they're educating and indoctrinating all these young people and people that we bring in from other countries into just hating America. And that's what you're seeing right now."

Tuberville went on to add, "We have way too many people here that do not like this country. They would like to change it to something else. This antisemitism is out of control. And again, it goes back to the Democratic Party."

On Sunday evening, 45-year-old Mohamed Sabry Soliman was arrested after throwing Molotov cocktails, which resulted in 12 people being injured at the pro-Israel group "Run for Their Lives" protest in downtown Boulder, according to The Denver Post.

Investigators reported finding rags, a red gas container, and paperwork with the words "Israel," "Palestine," and "USAID" inside Soliman's car. However, the investigators did not divulge to the Post any of the paperwork's finer details.

