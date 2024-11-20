Rep. Tiffany to Newsmax: 'It Is Time for Mass Deportations'

Following Wednesday's verdict in the Laken Riley case, Rep. Tom Tiffany, R-Wis., told Newsmax that it's "time for mass deportations."

The Venezuelan man convicted of killing the Georgia nursing student has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in a case that became a flashpoint in the national debate over immigration.

"God bless Laken Riley and her family," Tiffany said during an appearance on "The Chris Salcedo Show." "This is just a horrific crime."

Jose Ibarra was charged with murder and other crimes in Riley's February death, and the guilty verdict was reached by Athens-Clarke County Superior Court Judge H. Patrick Haggard. Ibarra, 26, had waived his right to a jury trial, meaning Haggard alone heard and decided the case.

Haggard found Ibarra guilty of all 10 counts against him: one count of malice murder; three counts of felony murder; and one count each of kidnapping with bodily injury, aggravated assault with intent to rape, aggravated battery, obstructing an emergency call, evidence tampering, and being a peeping Tom.

"This guy should have gotten the death sentence," Tiffany said.

"It is horrible what he did, and it is time for mass deportations. And any Democrats that want to stand in the way of it, they're standing against the will of the American people."

President-elect Donald Trump made illegal immigration a key campaign issue and promised he will conduct mass deportations of illegal immigrants once he takes office.

"We're going to have the largest deportation in the history of our country," Trump said last month during a speech in Los Angeles.

"Donald Trump won this election for a reason, and there were a few prominent reasons — one of them being illegal immigration. It is time," Tiffany said.

"There are 1.4 million people that are in this country illegally who have deportation orders placed on them. They should be the first to go."

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

