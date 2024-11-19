Rep. Tiffany to Newsmax: Dismiss Criminal Cases Against Trump

Rep. Tom Tiffany, R-Wis., told Newsmax on Tuesday that the judge presiding over President-elect Donald Trump's sentencing in his New York criminal case should "make this case go away" and not delay sentencing until after Trump leaves office.

New York County Judge Juan Merchan on Tuesday canceled a sentencing hearing for Trump in his case involving alleged payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 presidential election. Merchan has not said if he will proceed with sentencing in the case, delay sentencing for four years, or dismiss the case outright.

Tiffany said on "National Report" that he hopes Merchan "doesn't push it off another four years, because then it's evident that he's just continuing the political games that have been going on now for months."

"Everyone knows this has been politically motivated, and I would say it's part of the reason why President Trump won this election, because they viewed it as an attack on him."

Tiffany said that "Judge Merchan should make this case go away," and went on to criticize the case brought against Trump by Fulton County, Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis, who won reelection earlier this month, that accuses Trump and other of election interference in the 2020 presidential election.

Tiffany decried the allegations as "politically motivated," and said, "Fani Willis is not going to go quietly into the night now, is she?"

He went on to say that the case has "fallen apart and it should go away, and I think that the court above Fani Willis understands that this is just politically motivated and I think they're trying to find a way to get out of it."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com