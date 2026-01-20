Tom Homan to Newsmax: Telling That Activists, Not ICE, 'Raided' Church

Tom Homan, the White House border czar, told Newsmax on Tuesday that anti-ICE activists who interrupted a church service in St. Paul, Minnesota, exposed what he called the hypocrisy of accusations long leveled against federal immigration authorities.

Homan told "Rob Schmitt Tonight" it was "very telling" that activists who have repeatedly claimed Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers raid schools, churches, and hospitals were themselves the ones who disrupted a church service Sunday.

"What's really telling is the whole past year the left has accused ICE of raiding hospitals, elementary schools, and churches," Homan said. "There's been no incident where we ever raided an elementary school, a hospital, or a church. But look who is raiding a church. It's actually them."

The protest targeted Cities Church in St. Paul, where activists interrupted worship services because one of the church's pastors allegedly leads a local ICE field office. The Department of Justice has said it is investigating the incident.

Homan said the protesters might have violated the federal Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act, known as the FACE Act, which criminalizes interference with religious worship.

"You can't march into a church and start screaming and antagonizing and terrorizing people," Homan said. "There's a very clear law against it."

Homan also pushed back against claims that ICE enforcement lacks support in minority communities, saying he has personally heard otherwise.

"I was contacted by nine Black pastors in Chicago begging us to come to Chicago," he said. "The Black community supports ICE, too, because they realize we're a nation of laws. Illegal aliens take away jobs. They take away services, and it hurts the Black community."

Homan said protests and political resistance in Minnesota have had the opposite of their intended effect, prompting the federal government to increase enforcement resources in the state.

"What have they achieved? They achieved one thing," Homan said. "We're doubling resources in Minnesota."

Homan dismissed threats by Minnesota officials to investigate or prosecute ICE agents, arguing that federal law takes precedence.

"Impeding ICE officers, interfering with ICE officers is a felony," he said. "Whether you've got a badge or not, it's a felony."

He said the only way to improve safety for law enforcement and the public is for Minnesota to cooperate with ICE.

"How can Minnesota fix this? Work with us," Homan said. "Let us in the jail to arrest a public safety threat in the safety and security of a jail. Safer for the agent, safer for the community."

Without cooperation, he said, ICE is forced to deploy more agents into neighborhoods rather than making arrests in controlled environments.

"They're making it even worse," Homan said.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com