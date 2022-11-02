Sen. Tom Cotton: US Will Support Ukraine in New Congress

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., said the U.S. will continue to strongly support Ukraine with military aide as a new Congress will sit this January.

The Arkansas senator said he backed continued military aid for Ukraine in their ongoing defense against Russia's invasion that began in February of this year.

“I believe we will continue to support Ukraine with the kind of military aide that only the U.S. can provide,” he told Newsmax’s “Rob Schmitt Tonight” Wednesday night. “Some of our European partners can provide some military support, but really there are some systems only America can provide.”

Cotton said he expects “a slight change in the way that aid is assigned,” but he does not expect any wavering in U.S. support of Ukraine after Russia’s unprovoked attack on its neighbor.

"Even if the European nations can't provide the kind of weapons that Ukraine's soldiers need, they can provide the money that the country needs," he said.

Cotton's comments arrive hours after U.S. intelligence sources told CNN that Russian military officials have discussed how to go about using tactical nuclear weapons on the battlefield in Ukraine.

Cotton stressed that the United States must stay vigilant on nuclear threats from China and Russia.

Former President Ronald Reagan "was very aggressive in standing up to Soviet communism in the 1980s. We should be equally strong in defending our interests against China and Russia as well," he stated, contending that the U.S. shouldn't "cower into submission."

Last week, the U.S. unveiled its 2022 National Defense Strategy, which details new deterrence methods for nuclear threats from China and Russia. It specifically categorizes China as a long-term "pacing challenge" and Russia as an immediate "acute threat."

"Unlike China, Russia can't systemically challenge the United States over the long term, but Russian aggression does pose an immediate and sharp threat to our interests and values," Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told reporters at the Pentagon.

