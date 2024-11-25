Rep. Walberg to Newsmax: Bessent Has Chance for Historic Decisions

President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for treasury secretary, Scott Bessent, will have the chance to carry out decisions that are historic by getting the nation out of a period of high inflation and deficits, Rep. Tim Walberg told Newsmax on Monday.

Appearing on "​Wake Up America," the Michigan Republican explained that Bessent will have the opportunity do things "when the country isn't on the ropes but could be if we don't do the right thing in reducing spending, putting our economy back on track, and doing the things that brought us greatness in the past for the country."

Walberg emphasized that Bessent "has his work cut out for him. We have to be serious about the debt, starting with the deficit, stopping deficit spending immediately and building the economy, because we have to grow our way out of the debt ultimately but can't add to it."

Walberg added that Trump is "doing very well so far [and] showing leadership" during the transition period, even though it's normal that "there will always be questions about some of the appointments [and] their background situations."

The congressman pointed out that "in the end the president will be the president, his appointees will do pretty much what he wants them to do or else they won't be there any further."

Walberg said he's "excited about the diversity" that Trump has in building his Cabinet and "I'm looking forward to a great term."

