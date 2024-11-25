WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: tim walberg | scott bessent | treasury secretary | deficit | donald trump | cabinet

Rep. Walberg to Newsmax: Bessent Has Chance for Historic Decisions

By    |   Monday, 25 November 2024 10:37 AM EST

President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for treasury secretary, Scott Bessent, will have the chance to carry out decisions that are historic by getting the nation out of a period of high inflation and deficits, Rep. Tim Walberg told Newsmax on Monday.

Appearing on "​Wake Up America," the Michigan Republican explained that Bessent will have the opportunity do things "when the country isn't on the ropes but could be if we don't do the right thing in reducing spending, putting our economy back on track, and doing the things that brought us greatness in the past for the country."

Walberg emphasized that Bessent "has his work cut out for him. We have to be serious about the debt, starting with the deficit, stopping deficit spending immediately and building the economy, because we have to grow our way out of the debt ultimately but can't add to it."

Walberg added that Trump is "doing very well so far [and] showing leadership" during the transition period, even though it's normal that "there will always be questions about some of the appointments [and] their background situations."

The congressman pointed out that "in the end the president will be the president, his appointees will do pretty much what he wants them to do or else they won't be there any further."

Walberg said he's "excited about the diversity" that Trump has in building his Cabinet and "I'm looking forward to a great term."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Brian Freeman

Brian Freeman, a Newsmax writer based in Israel, has more than three decades writing and editing about culture and politics for newspapers, online and television.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for treasury secretary, Scott Bessent, will have the chance to carry out decisions that are historic by getting the nation out of a period of high inflation and deficits, Rep. Tim Walberg told Newsmax on Monday.
tim walberg, scott bessent, treasury secretary, deficit, donald trump, cabinet
287
2024-37-25
Monday, 25 November 2024 10:37 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved