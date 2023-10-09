×
Tags: tim scott | israel | hamas | biden administration | congress | terrorist | attacks

Tim Scott to Newsmax: Biden Weakness Led to Hamas Terror Attacks

By    |   Monday, 09 October 2023 08:24 PM EDT

The weakness and seeming incompetence from the Biden administration is partially responsible for setting the stage for Hamas' terrorist massacre in Israel over the weekend, Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., told Newsmax on Monday.

On Saturday morning, the world "woke up to evil, the personification of evil taken out against Israel," Scott, a current Republican presidential candidate, told "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "What led to, what precipitated that evil, it is the weakness of the American president."

"Our people are strong. We are ready to engage. But our government under President [Joe] Biden is weak," Scott continued, referring to numerous foreign policy blunders the administration has made during the president's tenure, such as the withdrawal from Afghanistan, giving Russian President Vladimir Putin permission to conduct a "small incursion" into Ukraine, and, most recently, giving Iran $6 billion in exchange for hostages.

Scott added that he hopes to hear unanimous support of Israel from both Houses of Congress in the coming days.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


