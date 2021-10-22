Texas AG 'Hopeful' Supreme Court Will Recognize His State's Authority to Protect Life

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton told Newsmax on Friday he is ''very hopeful'' the U.S. Supreme Court will recognize his state's authority to ''protect life'' and ''get people the opportunity to have their grievances addressed in any court they want'' after the high court agreed to hear arguments on Texas' controversial new abortion law.

The law, which has been in effect since September, bans almost all abortions in the state after about six weeks of pregnancy, even in cases of rape, sexual abuse and incest.

Supreme Court justices on Friday refused to block the law but said they will decide whether the federal government has the right to sue over the directive.

''I'm hopeful they will allow our state to control this,'' Paxton said on ''The Chris Salcedo Show.''

''The Supreme Court has tried since 1972 to legislate whether babies can live or die. It's been a disaster. The law continues to change. Nobody ever knows what it really is going to be, because every time you get a new justice, we have a new law.

''That's not the way this is supposed to work. They need to let Texas govern Texas. If Massachusetts wants a different law, they should be able to have their laws.''

The focus of the high court arguments will not be on the abortion ban, but whether the Justice Department can sue and obtain a court order that effectively prevents the law from being enforced, the Supreme Court said in its brief order.

If the law stays in effect, "no decision of this Court is safe. States need not comply with, or even challenge, precedents with which they disagree. They may simply outlaw the exercise of whatever rights they disfavor," the administration wrote in a brief filed earlier in the day.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

