Texas State Rep. to Newsmax: Agenda to Sexualize Children 'Enrages Me'

Texas State Rep. Jared Patterson told Newsmax Monday that it "enrages" him to think there are adults who are not fighting the "radical agenda of sexualizing our children" that is being pushed in schools and society in general.

"I'm so upset right now because our kids are facing a crisis like they've never seen before in the history of our state and of our country of the adults' radical sexualized agenda being forced onto our kids," the Texas Republican who represents parts of Denton County north of Dallas and Fort Worth, said during an appearance on Newsmax's "National Report." "Whether it's at your local YMCA, whether it's in your school library, whether it's in your school's counselor's office, whether it's in the classroom, and this session in Texas, we're going to put an end to it."

Patterson authored a bill filed in the Texas Legislature earlier this month that closely resembles Florida's Parental Rights in Education Act, according to The Texas Tribune. His proposal would prohibit lessons on sexuality and gender identity at any grade level if they are "not age appropriate or developmentally appropriate," although the bill does not define what is appropriate for various age groups.

The state representative said he thinks that one of the biggest problems conservatives have "is actually believing that this thing really happens in society."

"I think we hear some of these things, and we think, 'Oh, there's no possible way that that would happen,' " he said. "But if I've learned anything over the last year fighting sexually explicit materials in schools, it's that once you highlight the issue, it's pretty easy to get the parents and taxpayers on your side on an issue like this."

"I think that every human being is made in the image of God and has value and worth but I would say that the adults' radical agenda of sexualizing our children … no one needs to talk about sex to my third grader or fifth grader or seventh grader other than me, the parent," Patterson continued. "I've got three young kids and I've got to tell you, if my local school started pushing this radical agenda on my kids, I'd be up there in about two minutes."

Responding to a situation in Santee, California, in which a teenage girl encountered a naked transgender woman in the women's locker room of her local YMCA, Patterson said, "It just enrages me to think that there are adults sitting idly by, allowing grown adult men to go into a girls' locker room."

"This is a real issue," he continued. "We need to protect our daughters and, quite frankly, our little boys as well. This cannot stand. This can't be where we go as a society. It just it can't be."

