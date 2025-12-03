Sen. Cruz to Newsmax: Democrats Support Fraud

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Wednesday that the fraud alleged to have occurred in Minnesota happened with Democrats in charge.

"There has been massive fraud to the tune of billions of dollars bilking the Minnesota taxpayers," Cruz said on "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

"Much of that has gone to fraudulent individuals in the Somali community who have been sending that money back to Somalia," he added.

"The single largest funder of Al-Shabaab, a radical Islamic terrorist group in Somalia, is the taxpayers of Minnesota through fraudulent money that was stolen from the taxpayers," Cruz continued.

"And I've got to say, the person in charge of it is Democrat [Gov.] Tim Walz. It is an absolute scandal," Cruz said.

It reflects the bankrupt policies that today's Democrats advocate, he added.

Cruz asserted that antisemites and those who favor open borders and releasing criminals from jail have become the the heart of the party.

"It is dangerous," Cruz said. "They're driving their agenda ... and that right now is where all the energy is" among Democrats.

"And that is tragic and it's dangerous," Cruz added.

He also criticized New York Gov. Kathy Hochul for refusing to release the names of those receiving SNAP benefits in her state.

"The federal taxpayers shouldn't pay for it," Cruz said. "If she won't give the names, why the hell does she want money from the federal government? And she won't even tell them the names of who's receiving it."

He concluded that the Democratic Party, "in an organized and systematic manner, supports fraud."

