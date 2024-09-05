Sen. Cruz to Newsmax: Odds of Terror Attack Highest Since 9/11

America is facing the biggest threat of a terror attack since 9/11 and the Biden-Harris administration is exposing Americans to "serious risks," Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Thursday.

Cruz last week sent a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas warning of the dangers the administration's "open border policy" poses to airports. On Thursday, he said on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren" that DHS "has a responsibility to protect airports." He added, "We right now, I believe, are more vulnerable to a terrorist attack. And we have the greatest odds of a terrorist attack of any time in this country since Sept. 11, 2001, and in particular, concerning airports."

"Obviously, it was airplanes that were used as the tool of mass murder on Sept. 11. And right now, the Biden-Harris administration, their standards are exceptionally lax," he said.

The Texas Republican went on to note that the administration has released nearly 400 "inadmissible fliers" who bypassed TSA security and got into secure areas at one U.S. airport alone.

Cruz said, "At JFK Airport in New York, we had one illegal alien who accessed a secure area of the airport armed with a box cutter and scissors. And this administration is only inviting another terrorist attack because they are exposing the flying public to serious risks right now."

Cruz also noted that the Biden-Harris administration is "housing illegal immigrants at airports, including in New York and Boston and Chicago," a point he also made in his letter to Mayorkas.

Cruz went on to say that the only way this "man-made" border crisis will end is if Republicans win in November.

