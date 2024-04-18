Sen. Cruz to Newsmax: Blame Biden For Hamas, Iran Attacks on Israel

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Thursday that because President Joe Biden relaxed sanctions and allowed Iran access to frozen assets, more than $100 billion has flowed to the Islamic regime during his time in office.

As a result, Cruz told "The Record With Greta Van Susteren," Biden indirectly is responsible for the attack by Iranian-backed Hamas terrorists on Oct. 7 in southern Israel and Iran's missile and drone attack Saturday on Israel.

"This has been the most anti-Israel administration in our nation's history," Cruz said. "The Biden White House from day one has undermined Israel. And at the same time, they combine it with helping our enemies and, in particular, sending billions of dollars to vicious enemies.

"Under Joe Biden, the Biden administration has flowed over $100 billion to Iran. The ayatollah chants 'death to America' and 'death to Israel.' Iran funds Hamas; 90% of Hamas' funding comes from Iran.

"In a very real sense, Joe Biden funded the Oct. 7 terror attack. And in a very real sense, Joe Biden funded the rockets and drone attacks of just a few days ago from Iran to Israel."

Cruz, a member of the Senate Judiciary and Foreign Relations committees, said the Biden administration has been "an absolute disaster."

"Joe Biden inherited peace and prosperity," he said. "We now have disaster at home, chaos at our southern border, and two simultaneous wars: the biggest war in Europe since World War II and the biggest war in the Middle East in 50 years.

"What I would do is the exact opposite of what Joe Biden has done. He spent three-and-a-half years undermining our friends and allies."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com