Tafoya to Newsmax: Be Patient, Let DHS Investigate Minn. Shooting

Michele Tafoya, former NFL sideline reporter and Republican candidate in Minnesota’s competitive U.S. Senate primary, urged calm and patience in the wake of a controversial federal law-enforcement shooting that has inflamed tensions statewide.

In an appearance Saturday on Newsmax TV’s “Saturday Agenda,” Tafoya acknowledged the gravity of the tragedy but pushed back against what she described as premature public declarations by local leaders.

"Loss of life is tragic, but we need to look at the totality of the circumstances," Tafoya said.

"We need the evidence. And so, I’d like to be patient, take a breath, try to calm everyone down, and let’s get all of the circumstances accounted for and get DHS to do an investigation."

Her comments come amid public outcry after federal immigration agents fatally shot a man in Minneapolis on Jan. 24 during Operation Metro Surge, a large Department of Homeland Security enforcement effort.

Federal authorities said the individual was armed and resisted attempts to be disarmed, prompting defensive gunfire. Local officials reported the death of a 37-year-old man and protests erupted near 26th Street and Nicollet Avenue as demonstrators demanded answers and accountability.

Tafoya directly criticized Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, arguing that his calls for a state-level investigation contradict his prior handling of law enforcement cooperation with federal officials.

"Now, I see that Governor Tim Walz is saying, let Minnesota do the investigation … Minnesota knows how to keep our people safe," she said.

"If that were the case, governor, where have they been for the last two weeks? No local law enforcement is cooperating with this federal law enforcement in its mission to get criminal illegals off the streets, but now he wants to take control of this investigation when none of his police were present."

Her remarks diverge sharply from statements by Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, Gov. Walz and U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, who took to social platforms immediately after the shooting, with Omar describing the incident as an "execution" and calling for federal agents to leave the state.

Tafoya’s Senate bid, launched this month, places her in a contested Republican primary for the seat being vacated by retiring Democratic Sen. Tina Smith.

The incident has reignited debate around federal immigration enforcement in Minnesota, following the highly publicized killing of Renee Good by an ICE agent on Jan. 7, which was later ruled a homicide by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner and sparked widespread protests and calls for accountability.

Tafoya’s appeal for a measured, evidence-based response underscores the sharp political divide over the handling of federal law enforcement actions in the state and highlights the broader tensions as Minnesota approaches a pivotal election season.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com