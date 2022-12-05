Rep. Greg Steube to Newsmax: House GOP to Use 'Subpoena Power' on Twitter Files

Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., a member of the House Judiciary Committee, told Newsmax on Monday that House Republicans will use their "subpoena power" to get to the bottom of the dubbed Twitter Files.

Speaking with "Prime News," Steube says, "we won the majority back, and we will have now subpoena power and have the ability to find out exactly who those individuals 'involved in the Twitter Files' were. Because we can subpoena those records; get unredacted records from Twitter and otherwise."

"And there's a whole list of things that we have set up in the Judiciary Committee and other committees with investigative powers to be able to get this information," the congressman said, before pointing out how "significant this is: You have the government telling Twitter and social media outlets where a majority of Americans get their news how to and what to censor."

Despite the congressman's call to investigate, the White House on Monday addressed the issue of members of the Democratic Party colluding with tech platforms to quash narratives as old news.

"We see this as an interesting ... or a coincidence, if I may, that [Elon Musk] would so haphazardly push this distraction that is so full of old news," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said, according to the Daily Mail, before segueing into the red herring of Kanye West making antisemitic remarks on Twitter.

"If you think about it," she says, "and at the same time, Twitter is facing very real and very serious questions about the rising volume of anger, hate and antisemitism on their platform, and how they're letting it happen."

During a conference over the weekend, Musk, Twitter's new owner, said the platform had actually seen a decrease in hate speech, since his purchase.

