Rep. Steube to Newsmax: GOP Critics Misreading Venezuela

Criticism from some Republicans over the Trump administration's pressure campaign against Venezuela misrepresents the scope and intent of U.S. actions in the region, Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., said Monday.

Appearing on Newsmax TV's "National Report," Steube responded to objections raised by Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., and others who have warned that increased enforcement against Venezuela could drag the U.S. into another foreign conflict.

Steube said those concerns echo past arguments that have repeatedly failed to materialize.

"And you heard these same individuals, him and others, that have this issue of getting involved in foreign affairs when the president bombed Iran's nuclear sites and everybody claimed that we were going to be in World War III," Steube said.

"Everybody claimed they were going to be in an armed conflict with Iran and we would have boots on the ground there, and that none of that came to fruition.

"None of that happened."

Steube argued that the administration's actions demonstrate a targeted strategy, not an open-ended military commitment.

"We were able to strike targets deep in enemy area and do what we needed to do and get out," he said.

Turning to Venezuela, Steube framed the campaign as a matter of regional security and law enforcement rather than foreign adventurism.

He described Venezuela as a criminal state whose economy relies on illicit activity.

"Venezuela is a state that makes its money off sanctioned oil and makes its money off drug trafficking," Steube said, adding that drug trafficking has "killed 800,000 Americans since 2014."

The U.S. on Saturday intercepted an oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela in international waters, said U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, a move that comes just days after President Donald Trump announced a blockade of all sanctioned oil tankers entering and leaving Venezuela.

It's the second time in recent weeks that U.S. forces have gone after a tanker near Venezuela amid America's largest military buildup in the region.

Steube said Trump's approach prioritizes protecting Americans at home.

"So we have a president that wants to keep Americans safe and secure," he said. "Why would we not prevent the infiltration of dangerous drugs that has been killing Americans?"

He also emphasized that recent interdictions are backed by international law.

According to Steube, vessels carrying sanctioned oil are operating illegally and can lawfully be stopped. He cited a Panamanian-flagged tanker carrying Venezuelan oil.

"This is the third ship. ... It is actually flagged Panamanian, but it's not a Panamanian vessel," Steube said.

"The Panamanians have even said it's not their vessel, which is illegal in international waters, just by the fact that it's a false flag and can be interdicted."

Steube said the broader network involves hostile regimes working together.

"Iran and Cuba and Venezuela and China have been moving oil around the world that has been sanctioned," he said. "And finally, we have a president that's standing up against it."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com