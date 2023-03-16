×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: steve forbes | economy | biden administration | inflation | treasury | recession | national debt

Steve Forbes to Newsmax: Biden Taxes, Regulations Hurting Economy

By    |   Thursday, 16 March 2023 09:48 PM EDT

The U.S. economy has experienced a number of lows during the Biden administration: from near record-high inflation and high prices for groceries and gasoline to a spiraling national debt and bank failures.

But Steve Forbes, editor-in-chief of Forbes business magazine, says the American economy still could run "much slower" six months from now.

"The economy runs like a big tanker. It takes time, when you turn the wheel, to actually respond," Forbes told Newsmax on Thursday evening, while appearing on "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

"This economy does have serious problems," Forbes continued. "And one of the big ones is that unlike the 1980s, when we conquered inflation with tax cuts and deregulation and encouraging entrepreneurship, this government is doing the exact opposite.

"They're piling on regulations, going out of their way to raise taxes, and doing silly things, too," said Forbes, noting that "in the 'kitchen wars,' gas stoves are under attack ... they're trying to destroy the energy industry, despite what they say."

Forbes said the Treasury Department "unfortunately" believes that "depressing the economy" is the best method for combating inflation, along with "throwing people out of work, increasing unemployment. They don't realize that the best way for conquering inflation is stabilizing the value of the dollar."

Semantics are also a problem for members of the Treasury and this White House, said Forbes.

"Not sure when the economic theologians will get around to declaring" the U.S. economy is "in a recession," he added.

Six months from now, "people are going to be hurting. You saw it in retail sales. People are drawing down their savings" from the COVID-19 era, said Forbes, noting credit card debt in America has reached all-time highs.

If this administration were open to new ideas, perhaps Forbes would suggest letting the marketplace determine interest rates nationally.

Along those lines, he recommends the entire Biden White House take an extended vacation for the next six to nine months.

"The American people would be delighted to put them all on vacation. It'd be far less costly than what they're doing now," said Forbes. Getting a break from President Joe Biden and the Treasury might "let the economy recover."

"And stop with these crazy regulations," Forbes said. "Hardly a day goes by where they don't pile on some new piece of idiocy."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
The U.S. economy has experienced a number of lows during the Biden administration: from near record-high inflation and high prices for groceries and gasoline to a spiraling national debt and bank failures.
steve forbes, economy, biden administration, inflation, treasury, recession, national debt
433
2023-48-16
Thursday, 16 March 2023 09:48 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved