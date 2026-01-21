Stephen Moore to Newsmax: Trump Giving World Leaders in Davos 'Good Advice'

Former Trump economic adviser Stephen Moore told Newsmax on Wednesday that President Donald Trump is schooling world leaders on sound economic policies at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Moore told "Newsline" that Trump is telling leaders from around the globe how to improve their economies by repeating what he is doing in the U.S. "He said, do what we're doing. And you know what? That's really good advice," Moore said.

Moore said people who want to continue to focus on Greenland and Trump's desire to have the U.S. manage it have missed the bigger issue. "Greenland is a kind of a distraction [from] what's really going on in the world economy," Moore explained, "which is what Trump talked about today and during most of his speech, which is America is back."

The chairman and co-founder of Unleash Prosperity said most world leaders are envious of what Trump is accomplishing. "We are by far the fastest-growing major economy in the world. Europe is flatlined. Japan isn't growing very much. China has been really in an economic funk," Moore said.

"And everybody is looking at the United States and saying, how did they do it?"

Trump, he explained, told them precisely the steps to take. Those include "tax cuts, deregulation, free markets [and] moving away from the green energy detour, which really hurt the European countries."

Moore singled out energy policies as something that Europeans are paying dearly for with their green energy push. "Europeans pay twice as much for energy as we do. That's one of the reasons that we've grown so much faster than them," he noted.

Moore applauded Trump for presenting world leaders with a vision of prosperity. "So, this was Trump [taking] a couple of victory laps here. But he's also lecturing the Europeans about how to get back on track, how to be a growth country," he said.

Moore asserted it's as simple as following the leader.

In his speech, which aired live from Davos on Newsmax and Newsmax2, Trump told the forum attendees Wednesday that "the USA is the economic engine on the planet, and when America booms, the entire world booms. It's been the history. When it goes bad, it goes bad ... when America booms, the entire world booms."

