Pete Stauber to Newsmax TV: 'Our Kids and Grandchildren' Will Be Paying Off Spending Plan

Rep. Pete Stauber, R-Minn., told Newsmax TV on Tuesday the "kids and grandchildren" of the American people "are going to be paying for" the spending bill that President Joe Biden’s advisers have crafted.

Stauber told "John Bachman Now," on Tuesday, after news of the spending plan’s expected cost broke, "It's really $3 trillion. It's unbelievable. It's gonna be a partisan package."

He added that the nearly "$2 trillion," for COVID-19 relief, "was partisan, and really we know it's a Trojan horse for tax increases. The American people, our kids, and grandchildren are going to be paying for this and we need a pay-for mechanism. And, you know, being on the transportation and infrastructure committee, we want bipartisan bills. We know our roads and bridges need to be developed. We know we have to increase the development of rural broadband."

Stauber said, "We could do that in a very bipartisan way, and you'd think that infrastructure should be the most bipartisan piece of legislation to come out of the government, but it appears at this point that it's going to be the AOC Green New Deal," referring to New York Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, "and we're gonna pay for it by tax increases."

He added later, "It is a lot of money, but let's talk about the ability to mine these critical minerals that we're going to use in these electric vehicles. In northern Minnesota, on the iron range, we have a copper nickel find called the Duluth complex, the biggest copper nickel find in North America. We can do it to the best environmental standards, and this administration continuously puts up roadblocks to have our men and women mining these critical minerals."

Stauber said, "We have an opportunity to be here to help other supply chain dependency and Minnesota miners are ready and able to perform these mining emission tests."

The congressman also talked about his Justice Act that he wrote with Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., which he said would help communities more than the legislative plans offered by Democrats.

"I spent 23 years as a police officer," Stauber said. "I helped write this bill with Sen. Tim Scott. My perspective as a police officer, northern Minnesota senator, Scott from going growing up as a Black man in South Carolina, how could we bring the police in the communities together? The Justice Act that Sen. Scott and I wrote is transparent, there's accountability and performance measures in there. This is what our communities are asking for, and quite frankly, many items in this bill should have been done long time ago."

He added, "We talked about increasing the body camera usage. I don't understand why in this 21st century why police departments across the nation aren’t using body cameras. The Justice Act allows monies to be available for the purchase of body cams and the data storage, which is the most expensive part of the body cams. The Justice Act has duty to intervene and the best practices for hiring. Our Justice Act enables community policing, and when you put forth community policing, the philosophy is you don't place your police with your community, you build great relations and trust and the Justice Act does that."

