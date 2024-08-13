WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: squad | minnesota | zealot | bigot | ilhan omar | dalia al-aqidi

Dalia al-Aqidi to Newsmax: Squad Failing to Represent Constituents

Tuesday, 13 August 2024 11:56 AM EDT

Progressive Democrats in the "Squad" are losing elections because they do not "do a good job representing their constituents," Dalia al-Aqidi, a Republican vying for Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar's seat in Minnesota told Newsmax on Tuesday.

Two Squad members, Reps. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., and Cori Bush, D-Mo., lost their respective primaries this year after pro-Israel groups spent millions to support their opponents.

"It's great that a few of the Squad members have lost their primaries, but I would like to caution against the meaning behind their losses," al-Aqidi told "Wake Up America."

"The thing is, the policies of the Squad members are the core of the Democratic Party."

"Replacing" Omar "or anybody else with the same policies and the same strategies that the party platforms," she continued, "we're not going to see a difference."

Bowman and Bush "lost not because of their policies," she concluded. 

"They lost because they didn't do a good job representing their constituents.

"So I wouldn't be very excited about it, because at the end we'll end up with the same voting records, with the same policies, and nothing will change, except maybe the volume would be lower than the normal ones."

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

Progressive Democrats in "the Squad" are losing elections because they do not "do a good job representing their constituents," Dalia Al-Aqidi, a Republican against Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., told Newsmax on Tuesday.
Tuesday, 13 August 2024 11:56 AM
