Rep. Spartz to Newsmax: Biden's 'Lack of Leadership' on Display With Cuba

The Biden administration's actions concerning Cuba may not be entirely based on how Cuban-Americans voted in the 2020 election, but may instead be indicative of an overall lack of leadership, Rep. Victoria Spartz said on Newsmax Friday.

"I do believe there are some parts of the Democrat Party that are very socialist-oriented and they put a pressure not to talk about communism, socialism because they tried to promote it in our country," the Indiana Republican, who was born in Ukraine, said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America," after show host Rob Finnerty asked her about a potential connection with Cuban-American voters support of then-President Donald Trump.

Instead, Spartz said she thinks the Biden administration is "not leading" on many issues, including the on the border, "which remains open with thousands coming across every single day with impunity."

Spartz was in Florida on Thursday for a news conference with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and state Gov. Ron DeSantis and said Friday that Cuba is a major issue, particularly with its proximity to the United States.

"Cuba is 90 miles from us, essentially half a distance from Indianapolis to Chicago," said Spartz. "All the issues that happened in Cuba affected our country a lot and having a Communist country next door causes a lot of troubles," she continued. "If we are the country that promotes liberty around the world, we need to bring attention to what is happening. People are getting killed ... the government is common in people's houses, and, you know it takes people out and puts them in jail. So at this very dangerous what is happening, but (the administration) is very silent. They are also not trying to look into how we can be helpful to promote democracy in the country."

Spartz added that the United States "definitely" has the ability to restore internet access to Cubans after their government cut it off.

"We have some good strong congress delegation Republican delegation even some Democrats tried to raise this issue, but you know, (Biden) has been reluctant," she said.

